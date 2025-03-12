Carmella sends a message to current WWE star following major career announcement

Former WWE star Carmella has made headlines for her remarks since her departure from the company last month. Despite what she said about WWE, she recently sent a positive message to Natalya, who made a huge career announcement.

The Princess of Staten Island spent 12 years in WWE before the company decided not to renew her contract. She has been inactive for almost two years after suffering complications from giving birth, including an injury called drop foot. She felt ghosted by WWE and questioned whether the decision was due to her pregnancy.

On the other hand, Natalya announced her upcoming memoir titled 'The Last Hart Beating' will be released on October 28. She wrote the book along with Paul O'Brien, and it will be published by BenBella Books and Simon & Schuster Canada.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Carmella shared Natalya's announcement regarding her memoir. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was very happy for her friend and looking forward to reading The Last Hart Beating.

"So proud of my friend. Cannot wait to read this @natbynature," the ex-WWE star wrote.

Leah Van Dale shared this on her IG stories. [Photo: @theleahvandale on IG]

Natalya has more than 20 years of experience and stories from her time wrestling overseas as a young prospect in the early 2000s to being one of the longest-tenured WWE Superstars on the roster.

Carmella offered to return multiple times during her maternity leave

Speaking on the Barely Famous podcast, Carmella was baffled by WWE's decision not to renew her contract. She revealed that she made several pitches to return during her maternity leave, including when she was still pregnant and postpartum.

The Massachusetts native was open to working different roles, such as a backstage interviewer and preshow panelist. She wanted to contribute to the company's success and didn't want them to think she was satisfied getting paid while sitting down.

Carmella added that she even pitched to return last year as a potential manager. She has the ability to talk and knows she has a following, so being ghosted by the company baffled her.

