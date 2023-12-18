Carmella sends message to R-Truth ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Carmella has recently sent a message to her former tag team partner R-Truth ahead of Monday Night RAW.

The 36-year-old WWE Superstar recently became a mother. Her last in-ring appearance was in a losing cause against Bianca Belair on an episode of RAW in March 2023. R-Truth was also absent from WWE television following a quad injury he had picked up in November 2022.

The former 24x7 Champion made his surprising return to the Stamford-based company at Survivor Series: WarGames last month and is currently involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day on RAW.

Carmella recently sent a message to R-Truth on her Instagram stories. The former Money in the Bank Winner reshared a picture posted by USA Network. The photograph was from five years ago when the two won the WWE Mixed Match Challenge:

"5 years ago?!🤯 also - remember that time @ronkillings1 had our own track and I pretended I could sing?💀💀💀," she wrote.

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram story:

To the unversed, Mella and Truth participated in the Mixed Tag Team Challenge in 2018 to earn the number 30 spot in respective Royal Rumble matches. The duo defeated the team of Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox in the final.

WWE Superstar Carmella shares her opinion on a major controversial win

Carmella won the inaugural Women's Money in the Bank in 2017 after assistance from former WWE Superstar James Elseworth. The latter first tipped the ladder over as Becky Lynch was about to grab the briefcase and then climbed the ladder, retrieved the case, and tossed it to Mella. The match was rescheduled after receiving backlash for the finish, as the former Women's Champion managed to pick the win once again.

Mella talked about the match during her interview with Inside the Ropes. She stated that she expected the finish to create controversy among fans:

"Aside from that, when I knew that was going to happen (*laughs*) the fans reacted exactly how I expected them to. They were upset, and honestly, I thought it was great. People were talking about it. You had this first Money in the Bank Ladder Match for the women and it could be a regular [match], someone climbs to the top, grabs the contract, and that's how it goes, but I thought this way was so much more exciting and so much more controversial," she said.

The inaugural Women's Money in the Bank winner cashed in her contract on Charlotte Flair on the first episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania 34.

