Carmella sends a message to Sonya Deville after her WWE return

Carmella has reacted to Sonya Deville's WWE return following her appearance on Monday Night RAW. On the red brand, the 30-year-old superstar made her highly anticipated return to the company.

Deville was involved in a backstage segment with Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, who became the #1 contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships held by Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

On Instagram, Deville sent a two-word message after her return to which Carmella reacted by commenting the 'Clapping Hands' Emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Carmella's reaction to Deville's return:

On July 28th, 2023, Deville suffered a torn ACL injury on SmackDown and was sidelined for several months. She also relinquished the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, which she won alongside Chelsea Green. Amid Deville's absence, Green started teaming up with Piper Niven. The duo of Deville and Niven dropped the Women's Tag Team Championships to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Bill Apter wasn't satisfied with Sonya Deville's return

Bill Apter provided his opinion on Sonya Deville's return to WWE television. On this week's RAW, the former tag team champion returned for the first time in months.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Apter stated he was glad to see Deville return to WWE television but believes her return wasn't impactful. Apter said:

"It just, like I said, it just kinda passed me by while I was watching it. It didn't have any impact to [sic] me,"

It'll be interesting to see how WWE capitalizes on Sonya Deville's return, especially after teasing an alliance between her and Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark. The former Women's Tag Team Champion could corner Baszler and Stark in their quest to dethrone Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. The match between the two teams is yet to be confirmed, as The EST is still alive in the Queen of the Ring tournament. She is set to face Nia Jax in the semi-final.