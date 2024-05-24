Carmella sends a one-word message to Bianca Belair ahead of her major match on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Carmella has reacted to Bianca Belair's new photos from her visit to the Red Sea in Jeddah. The EST will be in action on this week's SmackDown, which will take place in Saudi Arabia.

At the Backlash Premium Live Event in France, Belair and Jade Cargill won the Women's Tag Team Championships. The duo defeated Kairi Sane and Asuka to win the titles. However, Belair also has her sights set on the Queen of the Ring tournament.

On SmackDown this week, Bianca Belair will face Nia Jax in the final of the SmackDown side of the bracket. Ahead of her match, The EST was seen taking time off at the beach, as her photos caught the attention of Carmella.

The 36-year-old sent a one-word message to the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion.

"queen," wrote Carmella.

Check out a screengrab of Carmella's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair was on the receiving end of an apology from Bayley

Bayley and Bianca Belair have a history with one another. However, both women eventually got on the same page, considering their issues with Damage CTRL.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Bayley asked Belair to see her side of the story. The Role Model concluded by stating that The EST might not fully understand the former's perspective. She said:

"I don't think it's even close. [laughs] I understand where Bianca's coming from, I get it, and honestly I don't need to be her friend or best friend. I don't need to be her tag partner or her sister, I don't need to be her locker room leader or anything, I just need her to see my side. Bianca has done more than a lot of people in WWE, but she still has only been here for what, 4 or 5 years? I've been here for 11 years, you go through [and experience] everything, and until she's been here as long as I have, I don't think she'll fully understand the things that I did and needed to do to get where I am."

Bianca Belair will aim to beat Nia Jax on SmackDown and proceed to face Lyra Valkyria in the final of the Queen of the Ring.