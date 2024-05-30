Carmella sends a two-word message to Nia Jax days after she won the Queen of the Ring

Carmella took to social media to send a message to Nia Jax. Jax recently won the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament, defeating Lyra Valkyria in the final in Saudi Arabia.

At the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, The Irresistible Force made history by becoming the second-ever winner of the Queen of the Ring. Leading up to the tournament final, she defeated the Women's Tag Team Champions, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, in singles action. She also defeated Naomi in the opening round.

Taking to Instagram, Jax shared a stunning photo on the occasion of her 40th birthday. The post caught Carmella's attention, who reacted with a two-word message.

"YES MAAM," wrote Carmella.

The 36-year-old is on hiatus from in-ring competition after becoming a mother. Her last televised match was against Bianca Belair in March 2023. Later the same year, she and her husband, Corey Graves, announced they were expecting their first child, who was then born on November 8.

Carmella sent a wholesome message to her husband Corey Graves

Amid absence from in-ring competition, Carmella took to social media to describe her life outside of professional wrestling.

On Instagram, she dedicated a heartfelt message to Corey Graves and explained why she felt extra grateful for her husband. The WWE Superstar wrote:

"Wine in a paper cup, my favorite popcorn and VPR on the tv…my own little personal heaven. feeling extra grateful for @wwegraves today.. I feel like i was becoming a shell of myself. the lack of sleep the last five months has been so hard on me. I haven’t had longer than a three hours stretch in WEEKS. Add breastfeeding into the mix, along with trying to keep everything together but I was falling apart."

She continued:

"I've been on the struggle bus for a while now and it was starting to take over. Luckily, my husband recognized this and decided something needed to give. He booked me a room at a hotel in our neighborhood last night and told me to get lost...."

It remains to be seen when the former SmackDown Women's Champion returns to WWE. She has been absent for over a year, and fans are eager to see her return.

