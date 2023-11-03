Carmella is all set to meet her baby boy, claims she will miss her bump

WWE Superstar Carmella recently shared her feelings about meeting her baby boy in the upcoming months.

While Mella is currently on a hiatus due to her real-life pregnancy, she has achieved a lot of milestones throughout her time in the company. In February, the RAW Superstar defeated Candice Le Rae, Piper Niven, and Mia Yim, thus qualifying for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. At the Premium Live Event, Mella failed to win the bout as Asuka pinned her. Her last TV appearance was During the March 6 episode of RAW, where Bianca Belair defeated her.

Taking to social media, Mella noted her eagerness to meet her baby boy but also mentioned how much she would miss having a bump. She is due in November 2023.

"so excited to meet my son, but definitely going to miss my bump! 🥹🩵#pregnancyphotoshoot #maternityshoot #thirdtrimester #pregnancydiary #momtobe," she wrote.

Check out Carmella's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Carmella recently spoke about the negative comments that she has been hearing lately

Taking to social media, Carmella recently mentioned how she has been getting a lot of hateful comments regarding her pregnancy. She stated that it is not only harsh to hear but also traumatizing for her mental state.

Mella further stated that whether it is intentional or not, it is hard for a mom-to-be to deal with such comments.

Check out an excerpt from her post below:

"I’m not going going to lie, lately I’ve been hearing so many negative comments about becoming a mom; not just on social media, but out and about in every day life. Whether it’s intentional or not, I feel like I’m being told how scary, hard and traumatizing my life will be as a mother. I’m fully aware that my life is going to change, but it seems like everyone around me is acting like it’s for the worse...." (Cont.)

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Mella once she returns from her maternity leave.

