[PHOTO] Carmella shares stunning image from wedding to Corey Graves

WWE Superstars Carmella and Corey Graves married yesterday, with many familiar faces in attendance. Many stars who were present, including Renee Paquette, Bayley and Liv Morgan, have already shared fun photos and videos online from the event.

Mella has understandably been a little quieter online during her wedding day. Today, she shared a photo of her nuptials to her Twitter page, showing her elaborate wedding dress, complete with a long, embroidered train that matched the white roses adorning the wedding arch.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion captioned the image:

"The best day of my life" tweeted Carmella.

On the day of the wedding, The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE also sent out a quick message, excited about the day ahead saying:

"I’m getting married today!!!"

She got engaged to Corey Graves last year and the couple have been together since 2019. Their relationship has been documented on Total Divas, as well as their own reality series that debuted earlier this year. The couple have also hosted their own podcast together, called Bare With Us.

Carmella recently revealed the sweet family story behind her WrestleMania mask

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is known for wearing a face mask when in the ring, which she claims is to protect her looks and status as The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE. A lot of the time, these masks are embellished and match her eye-catching ring gear - which at WrestleMania was an homage to Pop Icon Madonna.

The RAW Superstar's WrestleMania 38 mask had a heart-warming story behind it - it was made with the help of Corey Graves' son. The star revealed this by sharing a post on Twitter:

At the Show of Shows, Mella and her tag team partner Queen Zelina lost their titles to the team of Sasha Banks and Naomi, ending their 132 day reign.

