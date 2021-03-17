Carmella shows off her hilarious Stone Cold Steve Austin impersonation on 3:16 Day

3:16 Day is when WWE celebrates Stone Cold Steve Austin's career, a legendary star of the company. The day is acknowledged on March 16 as the date (3/16) matches the Hall of Famer's iconic quote during his King of the Ring promo.

Carmella is one of many WWE Superstars to come forward to celebrate Stone Cold Steve Austin on 3:16 day this year.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion shared a video to her Twitter page, where she is seen clad in a bald cap and a false mustache, dressed as Stone Cold.

Happy #316Day 🍻🍻🍻



Yes, I’m aware @steveaustinBSR didn’t have a mustache, but my goatee ripped after the Roman impression, so I did what I had to do! 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/2DQqHvoF2H — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) March 16, 2021

In the clip, Carmella lip-syncs along to the previously mentioned "Stone Cold" Steve Austin promo. This is not Carmella's first lip sync video, as the star has also paid homage to Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and The Shield, amongst others.

Multiple WWE Superstars have been celebrating 3:16 Day

Carmella isn't the only WWE talent to join in on the 3:16 Day action. Billie Kay is another current WWE Superstar who celebrated 3:16 Day. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion uploaded a pair of photos of herself, Steve Austin, and former team-mate Peyton Royce.

One photo shows the pair holding their signature IIconics poses with Austin wedged between the two women. Other names who have posted what they have to say on the matter include Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

Throughout the day, the official WWE social media pages have been posting highlights from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's career.