Carmella shows off incredible figure a month after giving birth; Corey Graves reacts

Corey Graves had no choice but to react to his wife Carmella's recent post on social media wherein she showed off her figure a month after giving birth to their son Dimitri Paul.

Graves and Carmella began dating sometime in 2019 before getting married on April 7, 2022. She suffered an ectopic pregnancy, which resulted in a miscarriage six months later. It took a toll on the couple until the former SmackDown Women's Champion got pregnant again earlier this year.

Carmella gave birth to her first child and Graves' fourth on November 8. It was an amazing moment for the couple, even though Carmella had to endure labor for around 60 hours.

A month after giving birth, Carmella showed off her incredible figure on Instagram. She looked like she was in shape already for a return to the ring despite the hardships of pregnancy:

"Dimitr's mum," Carmella wrote in the caption.

Here's her husband's reaction:

Corey Graves' reaction to Carmella's post.

WWE gave Graves a two-week paternity leave following the birth of Dimitri last month. Kevin Owens and Road Dogg took over the announcing booth during his absence.

Corey Graves had 3 children with his ex-wife

Corey Graves was previously married to Amy Schneider from 2009 until their divorce in 2020. There were rumors that Graves cheated on Schneider with Carmella, but the couple had already been separated before the WWE stars began dating.

Graves had three children with his ex-wife, a son named Cash and daughters Lola and Lenny. They have a great relationship with their stepmother, who surprised them with the news of her pregnancy. The kids were also present when the couple had a gender reveal party.

Carmella is in no rush to come back to the ring, but she's been working out based on her posts on Instagram.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how excited are you for Carmella's return next year? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.