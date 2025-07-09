Carmella shows off new look post-WWE departure

Former WWE Superstar Carmella showed off a new look in a personal update following her departure from the company. She unveiled the look on her Instagram handle.
Carmella was a part of the global wrestling juggernaut for almost 12 years. She took a long break from in-ring action in 2023 due to her real-life pregnancy. While fans were expecting the 37-year-old to make her return this year, her contract with the company expired in February and was not renewed, which led to her departure.
The Princess of Staten Island has stayed off the wrestling radar since officially leaving WWE. However, she has been giving fans updates about her personal life on social media. She recently unveiled a new look, revealing that she has gone back to her former hair color, Brunette. Carmella also seemed to have gotten hair extensions. She urged her hairstylist to never let her go blonde again.
Check out her post below:
Carmella reflected on her WWE departure
Carmella's departure from WWE came as a shock to everyone, as the female star was seemingly looking forward to making a comeback. She recently reflected on the unfortunate turn of events, noting that it was a hard pill to swallow:
"Your guess is as good as mine. I've had some time to process it and I feel at peace with how everything happened and with what the the trajectory of my career was... "I was in shock. I was doing everything in my power to go back. I wanted to go back, and unfortunately, that just wasn't in the cards for me. I was definitely hurt. I was bummed... that was a hard pill to swallow," she said.
The Princess of Staten Island was last seen in action in March 2023. During her maternity leave, Mella even faced some complications after giving birth to her son, which delayed her return to the squared circle. It is still unclear if the former SmackDown Women's Champion will be donning her wrestling boots ever again.
