Carmella talks about the possibility of reaching a major milestone in WWE

Carmella recently spoke about the possibility of becoming a Women's Triple Crown Champion in WWE.

The Staten Island native made her debut on the NXT roster in 2014 and quickly made a name for herself with her quick wit and fierce in-ring style. Carmella's confidence and tenacity earned her a spot on the main roster in 2016, where she became the first-ever Ms. Money in the Bank.

In such a short span, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has won almost all major women's titles in WWE. The only titles she hasn't won are the NXT Women's and RAW Women's Championship.

She recently did an exclusive interview with Popculture.com where she opened up about the possibility of becoming a Triple Crown Champion in WWE.

"That would be amazing. I mean, that's the one title I have not, well, other than the NXT Women's Championship, but I would love to become RAW Women's Champion," Carmella exclusively told PopCulture. "[Current champion] Bianca Belair - she is a tough cookie, although I have beat her once. I did beat her, but we'll see. I mean, you never know what the future holds right now."

She continued:

"I'm just looking forward to what's in front of me. But ultimately, would it be great to become champion again? Of course, especially RAW Women's Champion, it's something I have not accomplished yet. So, we'll see. Fingers crossed."

Carmella will compete in a number one contender's match for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber

Carmella will take part in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this weekend, where the winner will receive a chance to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

If the Princess of Staten Island wins the RAW Women's Title, she will move one step closer to becoming the sixth Women's Triple Crown Champion in WWE history.

Known for her signature moonwalk and her impressive skill set, Mella continues to be a formidable force in the women's division. Fans are eagerly awaiting what's next for this talented superstar.

