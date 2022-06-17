"I think we would have loved to have more TV time " – Carmella talks about working with former WWE manager

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella spoke about teaming up with Queen's Crown Tournament Winner Zelina Vega.

Carmella claims to be the Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE and has consistently improved her work on the mic and in the ring. The former Queen of Staten Island has been covered in gold during her time with WWE.

She teamed up with Vega last, and the duo won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, the reign ended at WrestleMania 38. Speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character, the 34-year-old talked about working with Vega:

"I did. It was fun. I guess we're the second-longest reigning tag team champions, which is crazy. That's news to me. I can't even believe that it kind of went by very quickly. I mean, we got to have a lot of fun and just kind of be brats and, I mean, it's always fun to be a brat. So I'll take it." (from 44:30 to 44:45)

Later, she mentioned how much more they could've done with the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles:

"Yeah, I definitely think so and I think we would've loved to have more TV time with them and do more with them, but sometimes it is what it is, and that's how the cookie crumbles, but I think if given the opportunity, we could've had more time and just been really rub it in your face. I mean, The Queen and The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE, writes itself for a story." (from 44:50 to 45:10)

Unfortunately, Vega is injured and has been out of WWE programming. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for 'Mella. It was teased that she'd be teaming up with R-Truth.

Carmella talks about working on SmackDown

Since her debut, Carmella has spent most of her time on SmackDown after the 2016 draft. She became the inaugural Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner and cashed in on Charlotte Flair to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Last year, Carmella was drafted to RAW, where she teamed up with Zelina Vega to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. In the same interview, Carmella was asked if she misses being on SmackDown:

"So weird. I love SmackDown. SmackDown has my heart and that's all I have known for the last six years. So then go into RAW, I mean I had done a little bit on RAW with the 24/7 title when I was running around with Truth but I love SmackDown... The good thing about RAW is it's three hours so it's more opportunity so I like that." (from 45:18 to 45:40)

It'll be interesting to see what Carmella does next. She might return to the 24/7 division after teasing a reunion with R-Truth.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Out of Character and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far