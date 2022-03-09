"I’m living rent free in your head" - Carmella responds to WWE fan's poster

WWE Superstar Carmella recently took to Twitter to respond to a fan who brought a poster to RAW, in which she was branded as "trash".

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is no stranger to being on the receiving end of WWE fans' insults. She has certainly triggered the wrath of the WWE Universe on many an occasion due to her on-screen persona.

Taking to Twitter, Mella commented on a poster made by a fan, who used a scornful term to describe her on Monday Night RAW.

The current WWE Tag Team Champion was not done there as she also took aim at two of her WrestleMania opponents, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, after they were seen holding the fans' sign in the ring.

With all the insults she receives from some sections of the WWE universe, Carmella seems to have a level head as she and Queen Zelina prepare to defend their titles at WrestleMania.

Carmella was told by WWE that she would have to work twice as hard because of her looks

Although she has achieved a vast amount of success during her time as a WWE Superstar, Carmella has also brought to light the personal insecurities that her job can bring.

During an appearance on the podcast After The Bell in 2021, Mella spoke of how she was told by WWE higher ups that she would have to work twice as hard due to her good looks.

“When I got signed in NXT, I remember Bill DeMott said, ‘You’re going to have to work twice as hard as everyone else because you’re pretty. You’re going to have to work twice as hard because people aren’t going to respect you because of how you look' and it just blew my mind and I remembered thinking, ‘OK, noted and challenge accepted’. That’s what I did.” H/T Yahoo Sports

The first-ever Women's Money in the bank winner also went on to state how she did not get the respect she deserved due to her physical appearance.

“If I didn’t look like this and I had the same matches and same career, people would be like, ‘Carmella is amazing, we love her’. Because I look how I do, I’m not going to get the respect that I deserve.”

Carmella is now one of the most sought-after superstars in WWE, and it's safe to say her popularity has soared mainly because of her ability as a wrestler, and not just her good looks.

