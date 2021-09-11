Carmella, Zelina Vega, and Liv Morgan react to their match being cut from SmackDown

Carmella, Zelina Vega, and Liv Morgan have reacted to their match being cut from tonight's edition of SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown emanated from the historic Madison Square Garden tonight and had a stacked card from top to bottom. Unfortunately, WWE couldn't find a spot for a handful of female stars due to time constraints.

A tag team match featuring Zelina Vega and Carmella against Liv Morgan and Toni Storm was scheduled for Super SmackDown, but WWE could not fit it in the two-hour show. As expected, the superstars in question aren't happy about the situation.

Carmella, Zelina Vega, and Liv Morgan all took to Twitter to express their disappointment over the incident. Take a look at their tweets below:

Carmella is currently going through a rough patch on WWE SmackDown. She lost in her last 10 matches. Her last win came on the June 4, 2021, edition of SmackDown against Liv Morgan. Carmella went through a character change last year, unsuccessfully challenging Sasha Banks over the SmackDown Women's Title.

Zelina Vega returned to WWE earlier this year after being released in late 2020. She has yet to register a victory on SmackDown.

Liv Morgan's fans have wanted WWE to push for a while, but it looks like every plea falls on deaf ears. Morgan made her main roster debut in late 2017 alongside Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. Despite having tons of potential, Morgan is yet to win a title in WWE.

It's a shame that these women could not appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Hopefully, WWE will grant them the match and a better storyline next week.

