Carmelo Hayes attacked backstage on WWE show after defeating former AEW star at recent premium live event

Carmelo Hayes was seemingly attacked by a mystery superstar backstage on WWE NXT this week following his victory against Lexis King at NXT Deadline.

His best friend Trick Williams was also the victim of a similar attack, which happened several weeks ago. It's still unknown who the perpetrator is. King became the suspect after CCTV footage showed him following Trick backstage before the attack happened. However, after he lost to Melo at the NXT PLE, he revealed that it wasn't him who did it, and he had just wanted to have a match at a premium live event.

This week's episode of NXT kicked off with Carmelo Hayes in the back selling the attack. Trick Williams and several officials came to check on him, but the actual attack wasn't shown on TV. The former North American Champion is set to compete in the United States Championship tournament on WWE SmackDown this week.

The winner of the tourney will go on to challenge Logan Paul for the title. Melo was checked by the medical team, and it was announced that he would still be able to compete on Friday night. Hopefully, the identity of the mystery attacker will be revealed soon.

