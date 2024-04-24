Carmelo Hayes breaks character, reacts to Trick Williams' NXT Championship victory 

WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes has sent a heartfelt message to his former tag team partner Trick Williams following the latter's NXT Championship win tonight.

At NXT Spring Breakin', Trick Williams picked up a massive win over Ilja Dragunov to become the new NXT Champion. He received congratulatory messages from several WWE Superstars immediately after, but one stood out the most.

Williams' WWE rival Carmelo Hayes took to Twitter and posted a picture of the duo in which the two stars can be seen shaking hands. Hayes and Williams engaged in a lengthy feud after the former turned on Williams last year. Williams was victorious over Carmelo Hayes when all was said and done.

Check out Hayes' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Williams had a lot to lose at tonight's NXT Spring Breakin' event. If he had failed to defeat Dragunov tonight, he would have been forced to leave NXT. Williams had even received a phone call from his mother before the contest. Trick battled Dragunov in an instant classic for the NXT Championship and emerged with a clean win.

The 12-minute bout ended with Williams hitting a Trick Shot on Dragunov to pick up the big win and the NXT Championship as well. Dragunov handed over the NXT title to Williams following his victory in a heartfelt gesture.