Carmelo Hayes burns image of former champion during WWE NXT Heatwave entrance 

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes burned the image of former NXT Tag Team Champion Giovanni Vinci during his Heatwave entrance.

The A-Champ has been on a tear since capturing the NXT North American Championship for a second time. He has turned back the challenge of almost every superstar on NXT's mid-card. However, a new challenger in Giovanni Vinci emerged on last week's NXT 2.0. Vinci is no stranger to gold in NXT, having won the brand's Tag Team Championships twice during his previous run as Fabian Aichner.

When the challenge was laid down on last week's show, Hayes promised to put the fashionable Vinci on a t-shirt. During his entrance at this week's NXT Heatwave event, 'Melo made good on his promise. The North American Champion, accompanied by Trick Williams, wore a shirt sporting Vinci's likeness. Already burning, a trash can sat waiting on the ramp.

Hayes then whipped off his shirt and threw it into the fire, raising his arms in the air before entering the ring.

