Carmelo Hayes controversially beats former Intercontinental Champion on WWE NXT

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jan 04, 2023 07:29 AM IST
Carmelo Hayes
Carmelo Hayes is a former NXT North American Champion

Former North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defeated Apollo Crews with help from Trick Williams on the latest episode of WWE NXT.

Carmelo Hayes looks like he's got his eyes set on Bron Breakker and the NXT Championship. A couple of weeks ago, Hayes even admitted that Crews is the only one standing between him and the NXT Title. This set up a match between the two men for this week.

At one point in the match, Hayes hit a pump kick to Apollo Crews, who no-sold it and hit one of his own. As Crews went to pick up Hayes, he was dropped with the cutter.

Carmelo Hayes then climbed the top rope and went for a diving leg drop but missed allowing Crews to hit the Blockbuster DDT.

* chefs kiss *@WWEApollo #WWENXT https://t.co/juNbCC3wjw

During the closing moments of the match, Trick Williams got involved by helping Hayes evade Crews. This resulted in Crews taking him out. He then hit the jumping knee to Crews and followed it with a Gorilla Press Slam. However, as Crews went for a moonsault, he missed and seemed to hurt his injured leg allowing Hayes to plant Crews.

The A Champion then climbed the top rope and hit the diving leg drop from the top rope for the win.

.@Carmelo_WWE and @WWEApollo put on an absolute clinic!#WWENXT https://t.co/trXHxwjZFc

Now that Hayes has beaten Apollo Crews, he can focus on his goal of becoming NXT Champion as he has surely moved one step closer to the title.

Do you think Hayes could become the NXT Champion soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
