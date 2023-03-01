Carmelo Hayes defeats former Champion in exciting bout

Former North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defeated former UK Champion Tyler Bate in an exciting contest on the latest episode of WWE NXT.

Last week on NXT, Tyler Bate tried to offer some words of encouragement to Trick Williams after he suffered a devastating loss to Ilja Dragunov. However, Carmelo Hayes didn't want anything to do with Bate's kind words and was hostile towards the former NXT UK Champion.

This resulted in a match being set up between the two men for NXT this week. The match lived up to its expectations as both men put on an exciting back-and-forth bout.

WWE @WWE



#WWENXT @Carmelo_WWE and Tyler Bate are going back and forth in an absolute classic right now! .@Carmelo_WWE and Tyler Bate are going back and forth in an absolute classic right now!#WWENXT https://t.co/Nc7gVnZnul

The crowd was torn between the two athletes as fans had no idea who to get behind. Trick Williams also made his presence felt in the match by distracting Bate on a couple of occasions.

During the closing moments of the match, Bate climbed the top rope, but Trick was there to distract him. Tyler Bate kicked Williams before he went for the Spiral Tap. However, he missed, and this allowed Carmelo Hayes to hit the leg drop from the top rope for the win.

WWE @WWE



sends his message loud and clear



#WWENXT "There's only one man left, and I am, HIM." @Carmelo_WWE sends his message loud and clear "There's only one man left, and I am, HIM."@Carmelo_WWE sends his message loud and clear 👀#WWENXT https://t.co/suDuS4U9UN

It looks like WWE is building Camelo Hayes and are focused on getting him ready for his potential bout against Bron Breakker.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes