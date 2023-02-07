Carmelo Hayes discusses what could've been done better in his WWE NXT Vengeance Day match

WWE NXT had their Vengeance Day show on Saturday night with an intriguing matchup between Carmelo Hayes and Apollo Crews in a two-out-of-three falls match.

While speaking to Busted Open Radio, Hayes discussed his feelings of the match and how he felt things went.

"The experience was great. Maybe I'm a perfectionist in my work, but I feel like there were things I could've done better. Just the connection I felt with the crowd, there were certain things I could have done different or I could have done better. That was my takeaway, but I'm glad it was received well. There was a lot of pressure going into it because Shawn (Michaels) had said, 'you're gonna steal the show.' The expectations were already high and I'm glad we met his expectations." (H/T Fightful)

Bully Ray would ask him what he felt he could have done better, and Hayes gave a very interesting response.

"I feel we could have put the stipulation of the match over better. An issue, in my mind, is that a lot of people are so programmed to see one fall, one fall, and then go to a third. I don't think people were expectiing I was going to get the two falls. As I'm listening to the crowd, I'm thinking, 'they're about ready for an Apollo fall at this point.'I felt like there were those down moments where they weren't coming because they were like, 'when is Apollo going to get his falls so we can really get cooking here.'"

The show ended with Hayes walking out to the stage with a staredown with NXT Champion Bron Breakker, who successfully defended his title in a cage match against Grayson Waller in the show's main event.

What is next for Carmelo Hayes on WWE NXT?

Carmelo Hayes has been one of the brightest young stars on NXT programming, and has won the Cruiserweight and North American Championships so far in his career.

However, it seems like this year's Stand and Deliver WWE NXT event will be headlined by a NXT Championship match between Hayes and current champion Bron Breakker.

The two have shared the ring once on television in a War Games match as teammates back as Team 2.0 defeated Team Black and Gold. This story could be intriguing and get Hayes his first major title in WWE.

Do you think Carmelo Hayes will win the NXT Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes