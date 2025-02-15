Carmelo Hayes embarrasses legendary 60-time champion after hilarious backstage segment

  • home icon
By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 15, 2025 03:00 GMT
Carmelo Hayes is a former NXT Champion (Image source: WWE.com and Hayes' X account)

Carmelo Hayes faced off against a legendary champion on SmackDown. This match was made after a hilarious backstage segment.

R-Truth is one of the most hilarious WWE Superstars of all time. His impeccable comic timing leads to some amusing moments on live TV. Last year, he was involved in many humorous promos with Judgment Day when he thought he was part of the group. He even got Damian Priest to break character a few times. The 60-time champion has also made Brock Lesnar and Triple H break character in the past, making him one of the most beloved names on the roster.

Tonight, R-Truth was involved in a backstage segment with Carmelo Hayes, who was trying to explain why he attacked Akira Tozawa. Truth was his usual funny self, which rubbed the former NXT Champion the wrong way. Hayes then went to speak to Nick Aldis about a match on SmackDown.

During the match, Truth got in a lot of offense at the start, but Hayes made the quick comeback and embarrassingly put away the former 24/7 Champion within a few minutes.

It will be interesting to see who Carmelo Hayes will face next after tonight's win on SmackDown.

Edited by Angana Roy
