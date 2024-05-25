Carmelo Hayes falls short for the second week in a row; loses to another veteran

WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes seems to have lost his momentum after his arrival on the main roster. He was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown a few weeks ago and instantly started to cause problems for the veterans. Hayes got the better of Baron Corbin in the ring and Bobby Lashley on social media. However, his luck seems to have been exhausted.

Carmelo Hayes lost a big match against Randy Orton last week and was booted out of the King of the Ring Tournament. Notably, the loss didn’t humble him, as he provoked LA Knight last week during a backstage segment. However, the 41-year-old veteran called ‘HIM’ out for a match and got the better of him.

The May 24, 2024, episode of SmackDown saw Hayes team up with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Despite teaming up with the SmackDown Tag Team Champs and being a former NXT Champ himself, Melo lost to LA Knight, who fought alongside The Street Profits.

Expand Tweet

Notably, Hayes started the show by trash-talking LA Knight along with Waller and Theory on The Grayson Waller Effect show. However, his words fell short again.

