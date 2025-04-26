Carmelo Hayes gets an incredible new nickname on SmackDown after WrestleMania 41

Carmelo Hayes is the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner this year, which has been a huge achievement for him. He got an incredible new nickname one week after it happened on SmackDown.
Carmelo Hayes and The Miz have allied, with the young upstart being the only ally the latter has on SmackDown. The Miz has been frustrated with being overlooked, particularly when Rey Mysterio chose the newcomer Rey Fenix to replace him at WrestleMania, and when Joe Hendry was chosen as Randy Orton's opponent at WrestleMania 41 instead of him.
In a backstage segment, the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner referred to himself as the "10th Wonder of the World" - a reference to Andre being the "8th wonder" and Chyna the "9th wonder".
Of course, it's unlikely to stick on to him the way it did to Chyna and Andre the Giant, but regardless, Hayes is one of the more important winners of the battle royal. Many feel that he has immense potential to be a main event star in the future.
For now, he will have to enjoy his gold-plated Andre chain, and he seemed to genuinely appreciate The Miz.
Big things lie ahead for the 10th Wonder of the World.