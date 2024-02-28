Carmelo Hayes gives an ultimatum to current WWE champion

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov were involved in the opening segment of the show, which saw the champion receive an ultimatum.

At NXT Vengeance Day, Melo turned heel and attacked his then-best friend Trick Williams, and he revealed that he was the person who assaulted the latter backstage. Trick hasn't been seen since the Premium Live Event.

Ilja Dragunov opened NXT this week and called out Carmelo Hayes. The latter came out with a bunch of security guards with him. Melo said that he's the one who makes the brand move, not Dragonuv, even though the latter is the NXT Champion.

He added that the security is his, and they do whatever he needs. Melo said he knew Ilja Dragunov was still angry that he used him. Hayes said he won't step into the ring with the Mad Dragon until he makes a contract.

Hayes also said that losing the NXT Championship is Ilja's biggest fear. Carmelo then told Dragunov to get everything to talk business. He gave the champion until the end of the night to decide.

