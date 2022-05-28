Carmelo Hayes mocks The Usos' real-life brother

NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes has always been vocal about his competitors on the developmental brand. He recently mocked The Usos' real-life brother Solo Sikoa on Twitter.

Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa have been going up against each other on NXT 2.0 and are involved in the North American Championship scene. Hayes debuted on the brand in February last year, while Sikoa debuted in September.

Carmelo is also a former NXT North American Champion, having held the title for 172 days before losing it to Cameron Grimes at Stand & Deliver.

Sikoa recently took to Twitter to wish Hayes all the best for his match against Cameron Grimes at the upcoming NXT In Your House event. The real-life brother of The Usos had included a video of him pinning the former North American Champion.

Carmelo Hayes replied to the tweet by stating that Sikoa had lost so many times that it was impossible to add a video on the social media platform compiling all of them.

"I’d make a video of all the times you got pinned but Twitter only allows 2min and 20 seconds. #Yougotlast," Hayes wrote.

Check out the exchange below:

The former NXT North American Champion lost his title in April this year in a fatal five-way ladder match featuring Solo Sikoa, Santos Escobar, Grayson Waller, and eventual winner Cameron Grimes.

Solo Sikoa will look to defeat either Cameron Grimes or Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Title

Last month, Hayes faced Sikoa and Grimes at NXT Spring Breakin' in a triple threat match for the NXT North American Championship, where the champion retained his title.

Sikoa, a member of the Anoaʻi family, has had an impressive run and garnered the attention of the NXT audience within a year. He has consistently featured in the North American Title scene and will potentially be waiting in the wings to take on the winner of the Hayes vs. Grimes match at In Your House.

Being related to The Bloodline enables Sikoa to potentially join the dominant faction someday. However, he will look to join his brothers, when the opportunity arises, with a title around his waist.

It remains to be seen whether Sikoa will be able to capture the North American Title and make his mark on the developmental brand.

