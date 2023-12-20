Carmelo Hayes offers to be added to a major WWE championship match to make it a triple threat; gets turned down

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Carmelo Hayes was involved in a backstage segment with Trick Williams, where he expressed interest in competing in the upcoming NXT Championship match.

Williams won the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline to earn an opportunity at the coveted title. He is scheduled to face Ilja Dragunov at New Year's Evil, which will take place on January 2, 2024.

Last week on NXT, Carmelo accused The Mad Dragon of attacking him backstage, and he also claimed that the latter was the one who assaulted Trick. The two stars had a scuffle for the NXT Title, which resulted in Melo accidentally hitting Williams with the belt.

On NXT this week, it was revealed that Trick and Melo were still on good terms. The former even congratulated the latter on his victory on SmackDown. Trick Williams asked Carmelo Hayes if he saw who attacked him, and the latter said that only one person had hit him that hard before, Ilja.

Carmelo Hayes then offered to be inserted into the upcoming NXT Championship match at New Year's Evil to make it a triple threat. However, Trick Williams stood up for himself and turned down that idea.

