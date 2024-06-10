Carmelo Hayes reacts to his partner Kelani Jordan becoming the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jun 10, 2024 01:42 GMT
Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan are real-life partners (Image Credits: Carmelo Hayes Instagram and NXT Battleground live show)
At NXT Battleground, Kelani Jordan became the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion. On Twitter/X, Jordan's real-life partner, and WWE Superstar, Carmelo Hayes reacted to her historic victory.

In 2023, Jordan made her WWE debut as the protégé of now-former WWE Superstar, Dana Brooke. However, the storyline was dropped when Brooke was released by the company.

Leading up to NXT Battleground, Jordan defeated Wren Sinclair to qualify for a spot in the ladder match. The match also included Michin, Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, and Fallon Henley. All six competitors went back and forth but eventually, Jordan unhooked the title.

On Twitter/X, Hayes praised his real-life partner and called the newly crowned champion the "hardest worker" he knows.

"CHILLS! So proud of this girl. Legit hardest worker I know. She gonna set the bar high with that title!! #AChamp #FirstEver #NXTBattleground," wrote Hayes.

Check out Hayes' tweet:

Hayes himself is a former NXT North American Champion. The men's title was established in 2018 and has been held by numerous top superstars, including the inaugural champion, Adam Cole.

Kelani Jordan's goal would be to become a fighting champion and defend her newly won championship. It remains to be seen who steps up as the 25-year-old's first challenger on WWE NXT.

