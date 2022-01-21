Carmelo Hayes reacts to surpassing 100 days as NXT North American Champion 

Carmelo Hayes has reached another incredible milestone in his WWE career by surpassing 100 days as NXT North American Champion.

Hayes captured the coveted title on the October 12 episode of NXT 2.0 by cashing in his Breakout Tournament contract on Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. He went on to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at New Years Evil by defeating Roderick Strong to unify the two belts.

Carmelo Hayes took to Twitter to share a throwback photo of the night he won the North American Championship. In the caption, he wrote:

"100 days as North American Champion."

Carmelo Hayes on winning the NXT North American Championship

Carmelo has had an impressive run on NXT 2.0, and he's one of the top names on the show. During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, the young star opened up about his title success and what's next for him.

“It took me six months to get that [the NXT North American Championship]," said Hayes. "So, I’m reaching for the top. I don’t know what’s coming in the next couple of months, but yeah, I’m reaching for the top.”

He also stated that he's interested in facing former WWE Champion Seth Rollins.

“I’ve said a while back when I get the opportunity to wrestle Kofi [Kingston], we’re going to steal the show," he added. "I truly believe in speaking things into existence. I think Seth Rollins would be a perfect opponent for me. I respect his work, and I think he and I would have great chemistry. We’ll tear it down. We’ll burn it down.” (H/T Wrestling INC.)

'The Visionary Leader' Seth Rollins responded to Carmelo wanting to wrestle him on NXT by stating that he likes the latter's style. Besides Rollins, Hayes has also expressed interest in facing Kofi Kingston and AJ Styles.

