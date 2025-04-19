Carmelo Hayes' real-life partner and WWE Superstar Kelani Jordan reacts to his Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal win

Carmelo Hayes made history on WWE SmackDown by winning the 2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. On X, his partner and WWE Superstar, Kelani Jordan, reacted to Hayes' win.

Jordan is signed to the NXT brand and will be in action on this weekend's Stand & Deliver. She will step into the ring with five other superstars in a Ladder Match to crown the new NXT Women's North American Champion. The title was vacated by Stephanie Vaquer after she became a double champion by capturing the NXT Women's Championship.

On X, Jordan congratulated Carmelo Hayes by quoting him, sending a three-word message in the process.

"MELO DON’T MISS!!!" wrote Jordan.

Check out Jordan's message to Hayes on X:

Jordan will step into the ring with Zaria, Sol Ruca, Izzi Dame, Lola Vice, and Thea Hail in the NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match set for NXT Stand & Deliver.

Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes has allied with The Miz and is part of a tag team known as the "Melo Don't Miz." Post-match, the former NXT Champion celebrated with his tag team partner after he last eliminated long-term rival Andrade.

The 30-year-old superstar isn't scheduled for a match at WrestleMania 41 but could make an appearance on the show after making history on SmackDown tonight.

