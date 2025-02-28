Carmelo Hayes reveals intimate detail about relationship with fellow WWE star Kelani Jordan

One of the top power couples in WWE today is SmackDown's Carmelo Hayes and NXT's Kelani Jordan. Hayes recently shared a small detail about their relationship in an interview.

Hayes and Jordan have been dating since 2023 when they were both part of NXT. They have been very supportive of each other, with The Thriller From New England getting called up to the main roster last year.

Due to being on different brands, their schedule was no longer the same. Hayes has been on the road more, which is one of the toughest parts of being a WWE Superstar. However, Jordan remains a huge part of his life and helps him cope when traveling.

Speaking to Muscle and Fitness, Carmelo Hayes explained that there's always a high adrenaline while performing, so his girlfriend helps him decompress even if they aren't traveling together.

"Your adrenaline is high. I’ll call my girlfriend and just decompress. The more (shows you do), the easier it becomes to come down, because it just becomes normal," Hayes said. [H/T: Muscle and Fitness]

It will be interesting to see if Kelani Jordan joins Carmelo Hayes in the main roster later this year. Jordan is one of the most improved stars in NXT, though she's on a recent slump since losing the Women's North American Championship to Fallon Henley at Halloween Havoc back in late October.

How did Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan meet?

Speaking on The Wrestling Classic podcast last August, Kelani Jordan revealed that she first met Carmelo Hayes at the WWE Performance Center. Jordan felt that "time stood still" when it happened, and it was only a matter of time before they went out on their first date.

"So we were at the Performance Center, I was maybe a few months in, and then when we met, we walked by each other and it was almost like... It felt like time stood still. ... Eventually, time passed, and he ended up messaging me, and that was it. We went and got some tacos," Jordan said. [eWrestlingNews]

Hayes and Jordan are not the only couple that met at the WWE Performance. There are a lot of other couples, such as Bron Breakker and Izzi Dame, Ludwig Kaiser and Tiffanny Stratton, and Trick Williams and Lash Legend.

