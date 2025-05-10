Carmelo Hayes sends three-word message to new rival ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE officials have not worried Carmelo Hayes with their latest announcement. Triple H and Co. will present Backlash Premium Live Event this weekend, but first, SmackDown has unfinished business to settle. Ahead of tonight's episode, Hayes is clear on his intent after an interesting WrestleMania season.

The One True Giant was given his new nickname by The Miz after the 30-year-old won the 11th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during WrestleMania 41 weekend. Hayes' strong momentum from NXT seemingly did not carry over when called up to the main roster in the 2024 WWE Draft. The alliance with The A-Lister led to an in-ring face-off with Aleister Black after the mysterious superstar defeated the 44-year-old, despite Melo's antics. Black vs. Hayes was then booked for tonight's edition of the blue brand.

Melo Don't Miz have had each other's backs for months now, and The A-Lister will surely be at ringside for Hayes vs. Black tonight. Carmelo took to X/Twitter to react to the announcement, leaving just three words to make his state of mind clear going into this latest first-time-ever match.

"Time to ball #SmackDown," Carmelo Hayes wrote.

The final SmackDown before Backlash will air tonight from the Nutter Center in Dayton, OH. In addition to Black vs. Hayes, WWE has announced the following for tonight's loaded, live blue brand episode: John Cena appears live, Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax in a number-one contender's match, and LA Knight and Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

