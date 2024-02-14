Carmelo Hayes victorious on WWE show; brutal attack lays out top star after match

Carmelo Hayes emerged victorious at a WWE show before a top star was brutally assaulted.

Since The Schism broke up, Joe Gacy has found himself without much purpose. He was seen roaming around the arena for several weeks without much direction. He was also speaking in cryptic messages.

However, Gacy has been embroiled in a feud with Dijak in recent weeks. The two men even battled at NXT Vengeance Day. Last week on the show, Gacy cost Dijak a match against Ilja Dragunov.

Following the match, Gacy was attacked and laid out by Carmelo Hayes, thereby setting up a match for tonight. On NXT this week, Joe was engaged in a hard-fought battle. Given Hayes ' recent notoriety, he was at his best, and the fans were behind him. However, Melo was undeterred as he emerged victorious.

Following the match, Dijak attacked Gacy with a club stick. He then pulled out a straitjacket and wrapped it around Gacy, who was smiling creepily.

It looks like the feud with Dijak and Joe Gacy may only be getting started after tonight's assault on NXT.

