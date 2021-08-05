Cassie Lee (FKA Peyton Royce) reveals that she pitched The IIconics' split

Along with many other former champions and popular WWE Superstars, Cassie Lee, formerly known as Peyton Royce, was released from the company back in April of this year. Since WWE released Royce with her former tag team partner Billie Kay (who is now known as Jessica McKay), the pair have started a podcast, and taken part in multiple interviews.

In a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vilet, Cassie Lee has revealed more information about the shock split of The IIconics. Speaking about the break-up, Lee claimed:

“I don’t think I’ve ever told anyone this. I hope Jess isn’t upset with me saying this. I wanted to go single. There were things I wanted to take off my bucket list as a singles competitor. I vocalized that to Jess in January last year, but I didn’t do anything about it. I told her where I was at. I didn’t go and try and get us broken up or something like that. This was in the PC era, and Jess was out for a week. I had this random singles match. I don’t even remember who it was against. Vince loved it."

Cassie Lee continued:

"He said, ‘You’re so good. What are we doing?’ I said to him, ‘If it is possible in the future plans, and I’m not saying right now, but in the future, I would like to see what I can do on my own. I’m so comfortable with Jess. I feel like we can conquer the world together, but I want to see what I can do for myself.'"

Reflecting on the choice to break up The IIconics, Cassie Lee said:

"So many people said, ‘That was so stupid for them to break you up. Why did they break you up? You were so good together.’ I feel like it’s my fault because I wanted to push myself and see what I was capable of. That might have been the worst decision that I made.”

Following the break-up of The IIconics, the two superstars were drafted into separate brands. Both women were released by WWE back in April, just days after Billie Kay teamed with Carmella in the women's tag team turmoil match at WrestleMania 37.

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay recently bid farewell to their WWE characters

Following the end of Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay's 90-day non-compete clauses, the duo said a heartfelt goodbye to their WWE characters Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

Bidding farewell to their characters, the pair tweeted:

"I'll forever be thankful for the opportunity to create Peyton Royce *heart emoji* *praying hands emoji*,"

"I love you BK *heart emoji* You'll forever be in my heart,"

Unlike some of the other stars released by WWE earlier this year, Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay have not yet made any appearances for other promotions. Chelsea Green and Mickie James, who were also released in April, have both popped up in Impact and NWA so far.

What do you see next for Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

