WWE fans aren't impressed with The Undertaker and Stone Cold's casting on Young Rock.

NBC's Young Rock is based on the life and career of WWE legend The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson. The TV show has received mixed reviews from fans so far, with the casting choices being heavily criticized on social media.

A picture of The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin's characters having a beer on Young Rock is currently making the rounds on Twitter. The photo received a massive response from WWE fans, with most of them being unimpressed with the casting.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 NBC and The Rock did Undertaker soooo dirty NBC and The Rock did Undertaker soooo dirty 😭😂 https://t.co/UZgSth48VN

The Undertaker and Stone Cold's characters weren't the only ones that received criticism

Young Rock has done incredibly well with some casting over the course of its three seasons. Becky Lynch received massive praise from fans for portraying the role of the iconic Cyndi Lauper. Brett Azar portraying The Iron Sheik was also dubbed by many as a solid casting choice.

Fans have had issues with the casting of the likes of Triple H, Jim Ross, and a few other WWE legends on Young Rock. Check out the pictures below and decide for yourselves:

Jesse @JesseAS69 This is Triple H and ManKind on Young Rock btw This is Triple H and ManKind on Young Rock btw https://t.co/X5lqtguMyz

💀Heels Pops Chairshots💀 @Hpc2sweet Young Rock's Jim Ross looks like 60 year old Otis came back to play him. Young Rock's Jim Ross looks like 60 year old Otis came back to play him. https://t.co/14csCWMi9S

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest celebs on the planet today. He has lived quite an inspiring life so far and is a legend of the squared circle. Young Rock has done a pretty good job so far when it comes to highlighting the ups and downs of Johnson's life and career. When it comes to casting, though, it has certainly not lived up to fans' expectations.

The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin are two of the biggest stars in the history of pro-wrestling. Their ardent fans were quite excited to see how the two stars would be presented on Young Rock and were left unimpressed in the end.

What are your thoughts on The Deadman and The Rattlesnake's characters on Young Rock?

