Cathy Kelley almost turned to the "darkside," claims major WWE Superstar after segment on RAW

Cathy Kelley received a message from WWE Superstar Karrion Kross, who believes he almost turned the Monday Night RAW interviewer to the "darkside."

Ad

Over the past few months, multiple heel turns have taken place on WWE television, and interestingly enough, Kross has crossed paths with the majority of these superstars, including The New Day and Seth Rollins.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Monday Night RAW, Kross addressed Sami Zayn's decision to turn down Rollins' offer to join his faction, alongside Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker. He then asked the WWE Universe on Instagram if Cathy Kelley would've accepted Rollins' offer.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

"Almost turned @cathykelley to the darkside. Questions equal answers…" wrote Kross.

Check out Karrion Kross' message to Cathy Kelley:

Ad

Kross has been involved in a storyline with AJ Styles in recent weeks. He has constantly urged The Phenomenal One to embrace his dark side, but has gotten rejection from the latter.

While Kross wasn't booked for a match at WrestleMania 41, he was involved in Styles' showdown with Logan Paul. The 39-year-old superstar prevented a member of Paul's entourage from handing him the brass knuckles and instead asked Styles to use them against The Maverick. However, the former WWE Champion refused, leading to a victory for Paul, who arguably secured one of the biggest wins of his WWE career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More