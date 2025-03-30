Cathy Kelley celebrates huge milestone, references Cody Rhodes

WWE RAW's backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley referenced Cody Rhodes in her latest social media post. Kelley celebrated a huge milestone on Saturday, sharing a few throwback photos.

The 36-year-old personality is currently in her second stint with WWE. She initially signed with WWE in February 2016 and left the company four years later. More than two years after her departure, she rejoined in October 2022 and has been a weekly presence on television ever since.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kelley celebrated the ninth anniversary of her first big WWE event weekend. She revealed it was the WrestleMania 32 weekend in Dallas, sharing several pictures from the show that featured other stars such as Alexa Bliss, Cody Rhodes in Stardust makeup, Emma, and Zack Ryder. She also jokingly asked what Stardust might be doing currently.

"9 years ago today - my first weekend working at @WWE. and still living the dream. PS: I wonder what that Stardust guy is doing now," Kelley tweeted.

Cody Rhodes would leave WWE two months after WrestleMania 32 and would go on to become a bigger star on the independent circuit. He eventually helped form AEW in 2019 before leaving in 2022. He's now the face of WWE as its Undisputed WWE Champion.

Cathy Kelley celebrated Cody Rhodes' win at WrestleMania 40 last year

The WWE Universe erupted at WrestleMania 40 last year in Philadelphia when Cody Rhodes finished his story by beating Roman Reigns in the main event of Night Two. Even Rhodes' peers backstage, including Cathy Kelley and Dakota Kai, were very happy after The American Nightmare's victory.

"Wrestling is so cool," Kelley wrote on TikTok.

Rhodes has embraced his role as the new face of WWE, though his reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion is in jeopardy at WrestleMania 41. He'll be defending his title against John Cena, who is looking to make history by winning his 17th world title.

Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 after attacking Rhodes and aligning himself with The Rock. It will be interesting to see if The Final Boss has something up his sleeve to help The Cenation Leader create history.

