Several WWE Superstars and other wrestling personalities have reacted to Megan Morant's heartfelt post on Instagram.

Morant is a broadcaster and backstage interviewer for WWE. The star is known for having a charming personality and has wowed fans with her interview skills. Until recently, she was a backstage interviewer for the promotion but will now take her skills to host shows such as RAW Talk and SmackDown LowDown.

Megan Morant took the wrestling world by surprise with her latest Instagram post. She revealed that she is about to donate her kidney in a few hours.

A screengrab of Megan Morant's Instagram post

Morant's Instagram post received tons of messages from fans and wrestling personalities, including Natalya, Cathy Kelley, and Adam Pearce. She is deservingly being hailed for her selfless act.

Here are some of the most notable reactions that her post received:

Superstars react to Megan Morant's Instagram post

What did the WWE backstage correspondent say in her post?

Megan Morant revealed in her Instagram post that she tried to donate her kidney to a friend last year. Unfortunately, the duo wasn't a match. This led to Morant promising herself that she will donate her kidney to someone in need in the near future.

"I’m sure you have lots of questions so here goes nothing: You see, back in November I learned that my friend @mstevenk needed a kidney. After chatting with him about kidney transplants at work, I was intrigued. I rushed home and spent the entire weekend reading kidney.org before telling Kirsh that I would gladly test for him. A few blood tests later, and I got a call that Kirsh and I were not a match. Instantly, I felt very sad. I wanted to help, but couldn’t. So I made a promise to myself: if the opportunity to donate a kidney ever comes up again in my life, I’ll do it."

Megan Morant has done an incredible job as a backstage interviewer in WWE so far. She made her way to WWE in April 2021 and was moved to the SmackDown brand upon her arrival.

Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send our best wishes to Megan Morant ahead of her kidney donation.

Poll : 0 votes