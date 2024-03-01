Cathy Kelley reacts to fan calling her Rhea Ripley's 'pet'

Cathy Kelley recently reacted to being referred to as Rhea Ripley's 'pet' by a fan on Twitter.

Ripley and Cathy Kelley are incredibly close behind the scenes and never shy away from publicly expressing their admiration for each other. The two women occasionally post pictures together and actively share each other's posts and stories.

A fan recently made an edit featuring Rhea Ripley and Cathy Kelley and referred to the latter as Ripley's 'pet.' The WWE interviewer was seemingly quite delighted over the post and ended up reposting it on Twitter. She also screenshotted it, shared it on her Instagram story, and tagged Ripley in it as well.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley wants to see Cathy Kelley and Samantha Irvin 'fight' for a spot in The Judgment Day

Ripley, Samantha Irvin, and Cathy Kelley are seemingly the best of friends in real life. In an interview with Fightful, The Nightmare joked about wanting to see a fight between Kelley and Irvin.

"You? Him? Absolutely bloody not. It would be Cathy Kelley. Yeah. Mami loves a little bit of Cathy Kelley. Or Samantha. My two girlfriends. I’d bring them in. If I had to pick one? I mean, I want to see them fight and then I’ll make up my mind." (H/T Fightful)

Ripley is on cloud nine after recently performing at Elimination Chamber Perth. She defeated Nia Jax in the main event of the night in front of her countrymen and received a massive ovation.

Ripley is now all set to take on Becky Lynch in a Women's World title match at WrestleMania XL. The two women have teased a match against each other on multiple occasions in the past, and fans are finally going to see the much-anticipated encounter.

Drop your reactions to Cathy Kelley's epic reaction to being called Mami's 'pet' in the comments below!

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE