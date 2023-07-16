Cathy Kelley reacts to being told to ask Brock Lesnar to make a TikTok with her

Cathy Kelley has reacted to being advised that she should make a TikTok with WWE legend Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate is someone who likes his privacy. Lesnar isn't on social media and doesn't share updates with fans like most wrestlers do.

WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley recently put up a tweet stating that Dakota Kai suggested that she should make a TikTok with none other than Brock Lesnar. Check out Kelley's reaction below:

"sooo @ImKingKota suggested i ask brock to do a tiktok and idk guys i’m starting to feel like she doesn’t want me to find a replacement."

You can check out the tweet below:

Brock Lesnar has bigger issues in mind at the moment

Lesnar turned heel immediately after WrestleMania 39, attacking the fan-favorite Cody Rhodes on an episode of RAW. The duo went on to collide on two occasions, winning one match each.

Rhodes recently challenged Lesnar to a final match between the two megastars at SummerSlam 2023. A blockbuster outing awaits the WWE Universe at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Long-time fans of Rhodes are aware that he isn't much of a Lesnar fan. When Lesnar made his WWE return in 2012, Rhodes wasn't happy and expressed his thoughts while appearing on Pads & Panels.

"And now with the return of Brock … it’s completely different than The Rock. But for me, it kind of just made me angry and not in a way like, ‘Oh, blast. They get to be on another pay per view.’ More in a way that – I’m out there working. I never take a day off. I never plan on taking a day off. I’m so in love with the wrestling business I couldn’t see myself going away. And these guys have that ability to come back in because they have that presence, they have that following and are just automatically accepted as superstars again." [H/T Pads & Panels]

Lesnar would love to beat the tar out of Cody and finish their story once and for all. For now, though, fans would love to see his reaction to the idea of making a TikTok with Cathy Kelley.

What would be Brock Lesnar's reaction to Kelley's tweet?