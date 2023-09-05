Cathy Kelley reacts to WWE star's claim that she DM'ed him; says he's lying

Cathy Kelley has responded to a WWE Superstar's claim that she texted him.

Kelley interviewed Grayson Waller at Payback, and the latter told her to stop DM'ing him. She later shared a message request from Waller, claiming that he was the one who sent her a DM.

The drama didn't end here, as Waller later shared a screengrab of Kelley's DM that he received. She can be seen telling Waller that she hopes he doesn't mind her tweet, as she was trying to get the "Grayson Waller rub."

Cathy Kelley has now responded to the latest tweet, clarifying that Waller is lying about the DM he received from her.

"everyone knows i don’t use caps, but nice try," she wrote.

Grayson Waller's WWE goal for 2024

Grayson Waller is one of the hottest acts on WWE TV. He is charismatic on the mic and an incredible in-ring worker.

He recently chatted with Daily Ticket and revealed his goals for next year.

"With WrestleMania, I’ve never performed [there]. Last year, after [NXT] Stand & Deliver, myself and Carmelo Hayes got to sit and watch in the skybox and watch WrestleMania. We looked at each other and it wasn’t a situation of ‘wow, this is so cool.’ It was, ‘that’s where we are going to be next year.’ We told each other that. That’s my goal.“ [H/T Fightful]

For now, though, Grayson Waller is having a blast 'feuding' with Cathy Kelley on Twitter. It remains to be seen what he has to say in response to the WWE official saying he fabricated the DM.

