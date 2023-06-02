Backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley caught fans' attention with an interesting comment on WWE's recent post on Instagram.

The 34-year-old made her return to WWE on October 6, 2022, as a backstage interviewer on RAW. She is incredibly close to SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in real life, and the duo are the best of friends.

Cathy Kelley occasionally puts out amusing tweets talking about her bond with The Nightmare. WWE recently shared a backstage video on Instagram in which Rhea Ripley can be seen stating that she and Dominik are very busy. The post received several responses, but one stood out.

Kelley had the following to say in her comment on the post:

"mami is never too busy for me 😏"

Here's what Kelley commented on WWE's post

Cathy Kelley has been doing an incredible job since returning to WWE

Triple H brought back several talents to WWE who were previously let go by the company. Fans were quite excited over Kelley's return as she had done a great job as a backstage interviewer during her previous WWE run.

Earlier this year, Kelley had a chat with Denise Salcedo and had the following to say about her WWE return:

"It started with an email to Steph [Stephanie McMahon]. We always used to talk and catch up on life, and she recommended having a Zoom account since everything is on Zoom now. It just snowballed from there. It all happened very quickly. About a month before I returned, the ball got rolling, and before I knew it, I was on a plane to Monday Night Raw. I was back and better than ever!" [H/T WrestlingInc]

It would be interesting to see what Ripley has to say about Cathy Kelley's comment on WWE's Instagram post. The Nightmare will certainly be elated over her best friend's heartfelt comment.

How has Kelley done so far since returning to WWE last year? Sound off in the comment section below!

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes