Cathy Kelley sends an angry message to Logan Paul

Cathy Kelley wasn't happy with Logan Paul's promo on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

On the red brand, Logan Paul came face-to-face with Ricochet. The duo is set to collide in a singles match at SummerSlam 2023. Paul went too far when he told Ricochet that his fiancee Samantha Irvin would have to announce him as the winner of that match.

Shortly after, SmackDown backstage interviewer and Irvin's best friend Cathy Kelley took to Twitter to send an angry message to Paul. Kelley poured Paul's PRIME drink down the drain and wrote the following in the caption of her tweet:

"get @SamanthaTheBomb ’s name out your mouth @LoganPaul 😒 #WWERaw," she wrote.

Logan Paul has established himself as one of the most exciting acts on WWE TV in the modern era. His high-flying abilities in the squared circle have been praised by fans.

Paul's insane in-ring spot with Ricochet in this year's Royal Rumble match made fans wonder what would happen if they battled in a singles match. The bout is finally happening at The Biggest Party of the Summer, and fans are excited.

Cathy Kelley would undoubtedly love to see Paul suffer a big defeat at the hands of Ricochet.

What do you think of Kelley's message to Logan Paul? Sound off in the comments below!

