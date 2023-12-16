Cathy Kelley sends a four-word message to AJ Styles after his WWE return

On this week's episode of SmackDown, AJ Styles finally made his much-awaited return to WWE.

Taking to Twitter, backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley reacted to Styles' return, sending a four-word message to him.

Several months ago, Styles was taken out of action, courtesy of The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa put The Phenomenal One on the shelf. In the lead-up to the Fastlane 2023 Premium Live Event, Styles was set to team up with John Cena to face The Bloodline.

"my twin is back!!!!! @AJStylesOrg #SmackDown," Cathy Kelley shared.

Check out Cathy Kelley's tweet below:

Upon Styles's return, he set his sights on The Bloodline, hitting Roman Reigns with the Phenomenal Forearm. However, much to the shock of the WWE Universe, Styles had one more surprise up his sleeves.

Shortly afterward, Styles turned heel as he proceeded to hit LA Knight and walk out of the ring without explanation.

Styles was initially set to team up with John Cena at the Fastlane 2023 Premium Live Event. He was replaced by LA Knight, who later challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event.

