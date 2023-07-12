Cathy Kelley sends a message to Bad Bunny on Twitter

WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley had a question for Bad Bunny in her latest tweet.

Kelley recently took to Twitter to state that she wants to be in a music video. Her tweet quickly received lots of reactions from her fans.

One of them told her to ask Bad Bunny if he could put her in one of his music videos. Cathy Kelley responded by tagging Bad Bunny in her tweet and stating she had a question.

Cathy Kelley has previously worked in an American TV sitcom

Many fans aren't aware that Kelley once made a one-off appearance on the American TV sitcom #blackAF. She took on the role of a flight attendant in the episode.

Kelley secured her role in #blackAF after leaving WWE in early 2020. She returned to the company in 2022 and is doing an incredible job as a backstage interviewer.

She later revealed to Denise Salcedo that Stephanie McMahon was responsible for her return to the company.

"It started with an email to Steph [Stephanie McMahon]. We always used to talk and catch up on life, and she recommended having a Zoom account since everything is on Zoom now. It just snowballed from there. It all happened very quickly. About a month before I returned, the ball got rolling, and before I knew it, I was on a plane to Monday Night RAW. I was back and better than ever!" said Kelley. [H/T WrestlingInc]

It remains to be seen if Bad Bunny pays heed to Cathy Kelley's tweet. Her fans would love to see her bagging a spot in one of his future music videos. She has built a massive fanbase on social media over the past few years and currently boasts 714,000 followers on Instagram.

