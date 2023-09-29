Cathy Kelley sends a three-word message to her "wifey" and it is not Rhea Ripley

Cathy Kelley recently took to Instagram to send a three-word message to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin.

In recent months, Kelley's exchange with WWE star Rhea Ripley has been the talk of the town within the WWE Universe. The two have addressed each other with interesting tweets and back-and-forths on social media. However, the former decided to address Irvin on a special occasion this time.

Earlier in the week, Kelley celebrated her 35th birthday. Taking to social media, WWE Superstars and personalities sent their heartfelt birthday wishes to her.

Irvin also shared an Instagram post dedicated to Kelley, to which she reacted with a three-word message referring to the former as "wifey."

"wifey 4 lifey @samanthairvinwwe," she wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Cathy Kelley's Instagram story:

Cathy Kelley opened up about leaving WWE in 2020

Cathy Kelley left WWE in 2020 before eventually returning in October of 2022. Her first stint with the company began back in 2016.

Speaking in an interview on the Out of Character podcast, Kelley discussed her departure from the company three years ago. She admitted that she needed to step away to focus on her mental health, as she struggled with depression and panic attacks.

Kelley said:

"It was really challenging [leaving WWE]. I think at the time, I said it was for reasons of to pursue other things and I still believe I could have pursued all of those things within WWE. But, I felt at the time, I really needed to step away. My mental health had really declined. I’ve struggled with depression and panic attacks, anxiety, basically from high school-on, on and off and it was really tough."

Kelley added:

"Like I said, I felt like the initial week of messing up on live TV kind of loomed over me for a while. But, I struggled to try to get to that place that I wanted to be at which is being the backstage interviewer on one of the main shows."

Kelley works as a WWE correspondent and can be seen backstage on Friday Night SmackDown.

