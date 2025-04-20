Cathy Kelley threatens to fight former WWE champion; Big E intervenes

WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley was ready to throw hands at a popular star during a recent event. Former world champion Big E had to intervene and avoid further escalation.

Cathy Kelley and Big E hosted The 2025 Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards ceremony ahead of Night Two of WrestleMania 41. Former WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under joined the duo on the stage. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller kept firing shots at the hosts and other stars.

The Aussie Icon mocked Kelley, stating the wrestling promotion should get Jackie Redmond to host the show instead of her. The 36-year-old started moving towards Waller, threatening a physical altercation. However, Big E pulled Cathy Kelley back, and the duo continued with their hosting duties.

You can check out their interaction in the video below [From 38:30 onwards]:

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes shines at the 2025 Slammy Awards

Cody Rhodes is among the most popular stars on the roster. The American Nightmare had an impressive outing, winning multiple Slammy Awards ahead of his WrestleMania bout.

Rhodes won the very first award presented at the event, the Slammy Award for the Entrance of the Year, for his blockbuster entrance at WrestleMania XL. His match at The Show of Shows against Roman Reigns was the joint winner of The Slammy Award for the Match of the Year alongside Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk Hell in a Cell Match: Bad Blood 2024.

The accolades kept coming as Cody Rhodes grabbed arguably the most important award of the night. The Undisputed WWE Champion beat Roman Reigns, Gunther, CM Punk, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins to win the Slammy Award for the Male Superstar of the Year for the second year in a row.

John Cena's turning heel by attacking Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event was also chosen as the OMG Moment of the Year. The two will lock horns in a title match in the main event of WrestleMania 41's Night Two later tonight.

Will John Cena win the record 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

