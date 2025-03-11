Cathy Kelley told to say sorry to 39-year-old WWE star after RAW; sends a message on X

WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley has responded to a fan asking her to apologize to a current RAW star. Kelley was asked to say sorry to Chad Gable after she accused him of interfering in a match.

On RAW tonight, The New Day took on LWO in a Tornado Tag Team match. During the final moments of the bout, a guy wearing a Luchador mask appeared out of nowhere and attacked Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio.

Later, Cathy Kelley interviewed Chad Gable backstage, accusing him of being the person in the Luchador mask. Gable denied the accusation immediately. Shortly after, a fan asked Kelley to apologize to the 39-year-old star, and here's what she had to say in response:

"thought i got to the bottom of the story—gonna grab my shovel and dig even deeper 🙃"

After Gable denied his involvement in the Tornado Tag Team match, WWE security was shown escorting a guy out of the arena. The guy was wearing the same outfit as the attacker from earlier in the night. Gable looked at Kelley with annoyance, and the latter seemed beyond confused about what had just happened.

Fans are now hoping to see the mystery unfold on next week's edition of RAW.

