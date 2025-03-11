  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Chad Gable
  • Cathy Kelley told to say sorry to 39-year-old WWE star after RAW; sends a message on X

Cathy Kelley told to say sorry to 39-year-old WWE star after RAW; sends a message on X

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 11, 2025 03:56 GMT
Cathy Kelley (via WWE
Cathy Kelley is a backstage interviewer. (via WWE's X handle)

WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley has responded to a fan asking her to apologize to a current RAW star. Kelley was asked to say sorry to Chad Gable after she accused him of interfering in a match.

Ad

On RAW tonight, The New Day took on LWO in a Tornado Tag Team match. During the final moments of the bout, a guy wearing a Luchador mask appeared out of nowhere and attacked Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio.

Later, Cathy Kelley interviewed Chad Gable backstage, accusing him of being the person in the Luchador mask. Gable denied the accusation immediately. Shortly after, a fan asked Kelley to apologize to the 39-year-old star, and here's what she had to say in response:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"thought i got to the bottom of the story—gonna grab my shovel and dig even deeper 🙃"

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

After Gable denied his involvement in the Tornado Tag Team match, WWE security was shown escorting a guy out of the arena. The guy was wearing the same outfit as the attacker from earlier in the night. Gable looked at Kelley with annoyance, and the latter seemed beyond confused about what had just happened.

Fans are now hoping to see the mystery unfold on next week's edition of RAW.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी