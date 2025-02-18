  • home icon
Caught on camera: Liv Morgan's angry reaction to fan shouting "I love you" at her on WWE RAW

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Feb 18, 2025 12:45 GMT
Liv Morgan and Dominik (via WWE's YouTube)

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan wasn't happy one bit after a fan expressed his love for the former Women's World Champion on last night's RAW. While Liv was heading backstage, the fan yelled "I love you" at her and she was livid.

Liv is all set to compete in a Women's Elimination Chamber match at the namesake PLE. Unfortunately, her friend Raquel Rodriguez didn't qualify for the big match as she lost a qualifier match to Roxanne Perez.

On last night's edition of WWE RAW, while Liv Morgan and Raquel were heading backstage, a fan decided it was a good idea to shout "I love you" at her. Liv wasn't happy with this and flipped him off while storming away. Fans are aware that Liv is currently involved in an on-screen romantic relationship with Dominik.

Check out the hilarious footage below:

Liv Morgan wants to get back on top of the RAW Women's division

On the RAW Netflix premiere, Liv lost the Women's World title to her arch-rival, Rhea Ripley. Liv had been holding it since King and Queen of the Ring 2024 where she defeated Becky Lynch to win the belt.

Now, Liv has a massive chance at getting another shot at the title. The Women's Elimination Chamber match will decide who takes on the Women's World Champion at The Show of Shows, WrestleMania 41. The match features Liv, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez.

If Liv Morgan ends up surviving the hellish and unforgiving structure, she will seemingly battle Rhea Ripley at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Liv has been wanting to exact revenge on The Eradicator since losing the Women's World title on the RAW Netflix premiere and she's quite close to meeting Ripley once again in an official title match. Only time will tell if Liv manages to make it to the 'Mania card and compete for the Women's World title.

Edited by Arsh Das
