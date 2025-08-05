"Caught People Double Dosing Him" - Hulk Hogan's Daughter Makes Big Claim After His Death

Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke, has come out with a big claim following the passing of the WWE icon. Hogan was reportedly ill for several weeks after a neck surgery in May and passed away after a cardiac arrest on July 24.

Reportedly, no autopsy was performed after The Hulkster's passing, and now Brooke Hogan has levied serious allegations of negligence at the hospital where her father was admitted.

Speaking on TheBubbaArmy podcast hosted by Bubba the Love Sponge, Brooke revealed that she and Hogan's ex-wife, Jennifer McDaniel, handled most of his care, and things were looking good at one point.

“Me and Jen [Jennifer] had him in, not in mint condition, but pretty good, we had him going pretty good. I’ve even told my husband, I said looking at him now, in my heart of hearts I could see him living till 85. I can see him making it to 85 or something around there. His heart was compromised, but that surgery shouldn’t have been the thing that took him out. Opioids would have been, because it slows your breathing.... I sent over a detailed note and on the note it said, ‘No opioids,'” she said. [From 2:39:25-2:40:00]

Brooke then made allegations against the medical staff in the hospital where her father was being treated. She claimed that they made errors in their medication and doses.

"I caught nurses trying to take pictures of him as he was coming out of anesthesia. Me and Jennifer literally had to be like guards. I mean there were no limits. Nurses would just try to take pictures with him while he was sleeping. I caught people double-dosing him and getting the medications wrong. It was tedious. So, these last two years, I don't how much more people had been putting in. But me and Jen did the heavy lifting and had him in a really good spot,” she added. [From 2:40:25-2:40:56]

These claims by Brooke Hogan raise questions about the type of care Hulk Hogan received in his last days and whether better attention and care from the medical staff would have saved him.

Hulk Hogan begged his daughter for forgiveness before passing

While Hulk Hogan and Brooke had some differences over the years, the pair seemingly reconciled before the tragic death of the former WWE Champion.

As per a report from the National Enquirer, Hogan had a "tearful conversation" with his daughter days before his passing. During the conversation, The Hulkster told Brooke that he loved her and was sorry, and begged for her forgiveness.

Brooke Hogan's latest revelations raise questions over the circumstances of Hulk Hogan's death.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit The Bubba Army podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

