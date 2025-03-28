Cedric Alexander admits he got death threats after hitting his finisher on female SmackDown star

Cedric Alexander has had to go through a cycle that several wrestlers have in the past - being in WWE for a long, tenured period and then getting axed or departing on a contract expiry. When addressing a clip before his WWE years, where he hit the lumbar check on a female SmackDown star, he revealed that he received death threats.

Death threats for hitting a finishing move are something you don't hear about much in wrestling. However, context is key here, as the lumbar check was hit on a female star who is now a mainstay on SmackDown. That star is none other than Candice LeRae. Back in her pre-WWE indie days, LeRae had a reputation for wrestling intergender matches. Despite being a relative lightweight, she was fierce in the ring and didn't back down from anyone, man or woman.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Cedric Alexander revealed that he received death threats for his viral lumbar check against Candice LeRae.

“I wake up the next morning, and it’s viral on twitter and vine, millions and millions of views. I got death threats, people thought I killed Candice, people legit thought I killed Candice.”

What is Candice LeRae's side of the story with Cedric Alexander's Lumbar Check?

Now that we have heard Alexander's side of the story about the fallout from the infamous lumbar check, you might be curious about how it felt for Candice LeRae, who was on the receiving end of it.

In an interview with Fightful, Candice LeRae revealed the confusion behind the spot, but trusted Cedric Alexander's advice:

"What’s going through my head is—okay, Cedric said, ‘Just jump,’ and then, if you watch the clip, there’s this thing that I do when I do have complete control of my body. My limbs shake a little bit. So if you watch it, you can start to see my arms start to shake because I’m starting to go, ‘Oh, no, oh, no, oh, no, where am I landing?’ ‘Cause I didn’t think about that. No. I was like, ‘It’s probably fine. He said just jump, I’m just going to jump."

You have to love how casual Candice LeRae sounded about the entire thing, especially considering the uproar it caused, with actual death threats involved. The viral video makes it look a lot worse than it came across, which is a tribute to how good Cedric Alexander and Candice LeRae are. This was well before either star signed with WWE.

